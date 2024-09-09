Two Terrorists Killed In J&K’s Nowshera; Recorver War-Like Stores

JAMMU, Sept 9: Indian Army eliminated two terrorists during early hours of Monday after inputs from intelligence agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police about a potential infiltration attempt in Nowshera area.
The Army further revealed the recovery of large quantity of weapons as search ‘operation Kanchi’ continued.
“Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and J&K Police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration Operation was launched by Indian Army on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, Nowshera.
“Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores recovered. Operation is in progress,” said the White Knight Corps unit of the army in a post on X.
