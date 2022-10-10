Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late Sunday night after specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the ultras fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

In the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed on Monday morning, he said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

Last week, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of the Shopian district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter in the Moolu area of Shopian.

“Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today. Area cordoned & contact established. Firefight ensued & 01 terrorist eliminated. 01 soldier injured, evacuated to 92 BH & stable. 01xAK Rifle & other war like stores recovered.

One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire between terrorist and security forces.

In the first encounter that broke in the Drach area of Shopian, three local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed. In contrast, in the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in the Moolu area of Shopian early morning today, one local terrorist with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised. (Agencies)