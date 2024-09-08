Two Teens Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident In J&K’s Rajouri

RAJOURI/JAMMU, Sept 8: Two teenage boys were killed and four injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

The driver of the car, which was ferrying a group of students, lost control and hit a tree and a boulder before hitting the motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction at Nagrota on the Rajouri-Kotranka Road on Saturday, the officials said.

Sameer Ahmad (17), a Class 12 student, was declared brought dead in a hospital while motorcyclist Khuda Baksh (19) succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College in Rajouri late on Saturday.

Four students injured in the accident are undergoing treatment in the hospital, the officials said. (Agencies)