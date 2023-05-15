Two Teachers Suspended On Sexual Harassment Allegations In J&K

Jammu, May 15: Two physical education teachers have been suspended on the allegations of sexual harassment by some girl students in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav on Monday read that pending inquiry into the matter, Physical Education Master (PEM), Government Higher Secondary School Boys, Kishtwar and Physical Education Teacher (PET), Middle School Inderwal are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.

“The suspended officials shall remain attached in the office of Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kishtwar,” read an order further adding, “CEO Kishtwar is appointed as inquiry officer, who shall conduct the in-depth inquiry and shall submit the report along with recommendation within 15 days positively for further necessary action.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, Dr Yadav said, “On the basis of some complaints received from girl students, immediate necessary action was initiated and both the officials were suspended.”

“We have ordered the probe and the FIR has also been lodged into the case,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chatroo, District Kishtwar, Sajjad Khan confirming the registration of FIR said, “Yes, we have registered the FIR (32/2023) under section 354 of Indian Penal Code and 8/9 of POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012).” (AGENCIES)