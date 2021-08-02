Two suspects in Army uniforms flee eagle-eyed Jawan in Jammu; searches launched

JAMMU, August 2: Two suspects wearing Army uniforms were spotted at Mangal Market near the Railway station in Jammu. The suspects fled after the Army personnel approached them for interrogation.

According to the sources, the two suspects had come to a barbershop. The Army personnel who were at the shop asked them to show their ID cards after which the suspects ran away. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has now launched a search operation and are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspects.