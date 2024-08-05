SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Security forces have arrested two suspected terrorists from Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
Zubair Ahmad and Hijaz Nazir were arrested during an anti-terror operation in Awantipora area, they said.
Two pistols and other incriminating material were recovered from the possession of the arrested duo. (Agencies)
Two Suspected Terrorists Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama
