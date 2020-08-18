Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Search
Tue August 18, 2020 | Updated 06:06 PM IST |
Home
|
Sitemap
|
Rss Feed
Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K
Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Trending Now
Four security men martyred in Baramulla militant attack
Fill up vacancies of docs, improve healthcare: LG
B2V gives impetus to development of J&K, over 1900 projects completed in one year
SC rejects plea on postponement of JEE Mains
3 cars damaged in landslide on Circular Road, Airport wall collapses, water enters houses
E-Paper
Home
News
Two soldiers injured in Kreeri encounter succumb to injuries
Two soldiers injured in Kreeri encounter succumb to injuries
By
Daily Excelsior
-
18/08/2020
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Kreedi Encounter Update: 3rd terrorist has been killed by the security forces
Cricketers Ishant Sharma, Deepak Hooda among 29 sportspersons recommended for Arjuna award
Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner; to join ADB as vice president
Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens, stranded vehicles allowed to move
Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 ‘militants’ in July encounter in Shopian
Newly recruited Al-badr militant arrested in Shopian
Former Home Secretary, Anil Goswami bereaved
Pakistani Rangers violate ceasefire in Kathua district
Satya Pal Malik appointed Meghalaya Governor
SC verdict on PM CARES is resounding blow to “nefarious” designs of Rahul Gandhi: Nadda
10th,11th & 12th Class Annual Session 2020 Exams likely to be held in November 2020: JKBOSE
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical: R&R Hospital
Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:
Editorial
Border villages in JK, Ladakh UTs to get mobile connectivity
Daily Excelsior
-
18/08/2020
GMC Jammu to start Plasma therapy
Daily Excelsior
-
18/08/2020
Op-Ed
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in the Mirror of Planets
Daily Excelsior
-
07/05/2020
Exile’s Dream – When will come true?
Daily Excelsior
-
23/01/2020
Lost opportunity for Jammu and Ladakh
Daily Excelsior
-
29/11/2018
Will be remembered for governance and democratic values
Daily Excelsior
-
23/08/2018
Facebook
Instagram
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
Copyright © 2020 DailyExcelsior All Rights Reserved.
Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.
Edit with Live CSS
.page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-112 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-114 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2178 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6722 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2192 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2188 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2180 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2185 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-219524 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .desk { display:block !important; } .mobi { display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 672px) { .desk { display:none !important; } .mobi { display:block !important; } }
Editorial
Border villages in JK, Ladakh UTs to get mobile connectivity
GMC Jammu to start Plasma therapy