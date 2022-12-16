Two Sisters Held with 890 Grams of Heroin Near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Dec 16: Two school-going sisters were nabbed along with 890 grams of heroin near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said on Friday.

The apprehension of the two girls, residents of Deri Dabsi village of Mendhar, in a joint operation by the J-K Police, BSF and Army thwarted the narcotic smuggling bid from across the border, a police official said.

Acting on a lead, a joint team of police and BSF along with the executive magistrate apprehended a girl at village Jaba and seized 400 grams of drugs from her possession, he said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Mendhar Police Station and further investigation was taken up, the official said.

During questioning, the girl confessed that she has hidden one more packet in her house and her sister is also in close touch with one of the handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who supplied drugs to them for further sale, the official said.

“After getting this lead, police with tactical assistance from the Army apprehended her sister and recovered 490 grams of the heroin-like substance from their house in presence of the executive magistrate,” the official said.

He said further investigation is going on and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

According to sources, the school-going girls have their residence ahead of the LoC fence and a Pakistani handler, Ashaiq used to hand over the narcotics to them.

A number of Indian habitations are located ahead of the India-Pakistan LoC fence, also known as the anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS), in Jammu and Kashmir.

The intelligence agencies have reported that Pakistanis living on the other side “frequently” visit the houses here to push drugs and weapons and to gather inputs about Indian security forces deployed to guard the front, prone to infiltration of terrorists. (Agencies)