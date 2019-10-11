Two shops gutted in fire in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Two shops were gutted when a fire broke out in old city area of Srinagar, police said on Friday.

The blaze engulfed a shop selling disposable items in Maharaj Gunj market here during the night, a police officer said, adding that an adjacent shop selling dry fruits too caught fire and was destroyed.

The fire was controlled with the help of fire department and police personnel, the officer said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electric short-circuit, he said ruling out any possibility of sabotage.

However, the shop owners claimed that their establishments were set on fire by miscreants. (agencies)