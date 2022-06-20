Two shooters among three arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

NEW DELHI, June 20: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the State’s Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, they said.

The trio were arrested on June 19 from Kutch in Gujarat, police said.

HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner of police, special cell said the accused had conducted multiple recces before executing the murder. The officer said they carried out raids at multiple locations to nab the accused.

Eight grenades, nine electric detonators, three pistols and one assault rifle have been recovered from arrested accused, Mr. Dhaliwal said at a media briefing here.

The officer said the accused had kept the grenades as a backup plan in case the weapons did not work but they were not used.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

The police said Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.

He is the main shooter and executioner of the murder, police said.

Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing of the popular singer.

According to Mr. Dhaliwal, there were two active modules in carrying out the killing.

One of the cars, a Bolero, was driven by Priyavrat while another car — a Corolla — was driven by shooters, the official said.

The Corolla overtook Moosewala’s car and six shooters came out of both the vehicles and opened fire at the singer, he said, adding that they left only after confirming that Moosewala had been killed.

Priyavrat could be seen in a CCTV footage of a petrol pump prior to the incident. He was previously involved in two murder cases and was arrested in 2015 in one of the them in Sonipat and also wanted in another murder case in Sonipat in 2021, police said.

Kashish was also one of the shooters and was also seen in the CCTV footage. He is wanted in a 2021 murder case in Haryana’s Jhajjar, they said.

Kumar was the facilitator and received the shooters just after the shootout in an Alto car. He accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of incident, police said, adding that he was previously arrested in a murder case in Bathinda in 2020 and suspected to be involved in other cases of extortion in Punjab. (Agencies)