J&K bags ‘Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Horticulture’

UT tops in Horticulture category nationally in the SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021

SRINAGAR, JUNE 20: Jammu & Kashmir has been awarded ‘Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Horticulture’ in the SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021.

The UT was awarded at an event held at New Delhi as a part of ‘India Governance Forum’.

J&K has topped in the Horticulture category nationally in the ‘SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021’.

Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Mohammad Akbar Wani received the award on behalf of Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, J&K Government.

The award was presented by Sameer Kochhar, Chairman, SKOCH Group. SKOCH Award, independently instituted in 2003, is India’s honest civilian honour conferred by an independent organisation as a third-party assessment.

It is the only award in the country that is based on felt-needs assessment and outcome evaluation based on evidence. It, therefore, recognises people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

Pertinent to mention, that the Horticulture is a major sector of the UT of J&K and plays a key role in the in the economy of the UT and has got the potential to transform the economy of the UT.

Eight Lakh families are associated with the industry and contributes about 10% of the UTGDP.

The sector has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years. The award was conferred particularly for advancement in High-Density apple plantation and walnut cultivation.