One RPF Personnel Martyred, Another Injured In Pulwama Terror Attack

Srinagar, Apr 18: A railway protection force personnel was martyred while another one injured in a terrorist attack at Kakapora area of Pulwama district, police said Monday.

An official said that two cops of railway police of Kakapora Railway station were at a tea stall outside railway station when they were attacked by terrorists.

He said that in the incident both HC Surinder Singh and SI Dev Raj received critical injuries and Singh died before reaching to hospital while as Dev Raj was shifted to tertiary care hospital Srinagar where his condition is stated as critical.

Meanwhile area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Kashmir zone police in a tweet said: “Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this # incident, two RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries & were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off.”