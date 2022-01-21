Two Punjab residents feared dead after drowning in Chenab

Jammu, Jan 21: Two persons are feared dead in river Chenab in Ramban district, officials said on Friday.

They said the truck, they were travelling in, is parked on Jammu-Srinagar and the duo was seen by someone drowning. The person subsequently raised the alarm and massive searches headed by SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma and SHO Ramban Sandeep Charak.

A police officer identified the missing duo as Manjeet Singh son of Dalgeet Singh and Jatinder Singh son of Mangal Singh, both residents of Amritsar Punjab. When this report was filed, the searches in the area were going on. (Agencies)