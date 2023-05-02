Two Pakistani Intruders Killed; Drugs Recovered By BSF Along Rajasthan Front

RAJASTHAN, May 2: Two Pakistani intruders, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9 PM on Monday along the Barmer front, ten km north of Munabao, a BSF spokesperson said.

About three kg of suspected drugs (heroin) was seized following the killing of the intruders, they added. The spokesperson said a BSF patrol party from the 13th battalion was on ”domination” duty when they observed some suspicious movement near the border fence around 9 PM. ”The operational party immediately took their positions and challenged the intruders but they did not pay any heed and moved close to border security fence to negotiate it. ”In order to prevent them from crossing fence and in self-defense, BSF party fired upon the intruders,” the spokesperson said.

Two bodies of Pakistani intruders and three packets of suspected heroin was seized from their possession, he said. Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,037-km-long boundary with Pakistan on India’s western flank. (Agencies)