Two OGWs arrested in Pattan area of Baramulla district

Baramulla: Two overground workers (OGWs), allegedly facilitating infiltration and providing logistic support to militants, were arrested in north Kashmir’s Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Pattan police along with 29 RR arrested two OGWs and recovered arms and ammunition and other incriminating material from their possession at Pattan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

They have been identified as Shoeket Molvi Wussan Pattan and Shokwket Yatoo of Andergam area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An FIR has been registered in this regard in the Pattan Police Station and further investigation has been initiated.