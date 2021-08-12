Two Officers Get Additional Charge Of Posts

JAMMU, August 12: J&K Government on assigned additional charge of two posts to two officers in the interest of administration.

As per a government order issued here, Ranjan Prakash Thakur(IRTS), Principal Secretary to the Government, Department, has been asked to hold the charge of the posts Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, relieving M. Raju (IAS), Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department of the additional charge of the post.

Alok Kumar (IRS), Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary Estates Department addition to his own duties, till further orders.