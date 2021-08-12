J&K: ACB Registered Disproportionate Assets Case Against Official Of Edu Dept

SRINAGAR, August 12: Anti Corruption Bureau registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against Raja Ashraf Ali Khan, Vocational Instructor in Technical Education Department Srinagar.

The instant case was registered on outcome of a verification conducted by ACB into the allegations of accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by Raja Ashraf Ali Khan. The verification had revealed that suspect is in possession of assets which includes immovable properties in Ganderbal and movable properties in the shape of luxurious vehicle. The accused public servant has also indulged in business like Tourism/Hospitality and Jewellery shop with turnover of over crores. The values of assets as well as expenditures incurred are found disproportionate to the income earned by him.

The aforementioned facts constitute commission of offences punishable u/s 5(1) (e) r/w 5 (2) of J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 against Raja Ashraf Ali Khan S/o Raja Abdul Hassan Khan R/o Rainawari Srinagar, an employee of Technical Education Department Srinagar (Vocational Instructor). Consequently a case FIR 23/2021 is registered in PS ACB Srinagar

As part of investigation searches were conducted at residential house of the accused after obtaining search warrant from the Hon’ble Court. During the course of search, some incriminating evidences were found and seized.

Further investigation of the case is going on.