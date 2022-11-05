Two LeT Terrorists Arrested With Arms And Ammunition In Sopore: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, Nov 5: Police on Saturday said that they have apprehended two LeT terrorists along with arms and ammunition in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that on 04th of November 2022, during evening hours a CASO was launched by PC sopore alongwith 22 RR at Shah Faisal Market here in Sopore.

“During that suspicious movement of a person coming from Bus Stand Sopore towards Shah Faisal Market having a bag in his hand was noted and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot. However, he was tactfully apprehended by the security forces,” read the statement.

“Upon search of the said bag, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol magazine, some pistol rounds and an Improvised Explosive Device were recovered. During preliminary questioning he revealed his identity as, Rizwan Mushtaq Wani Son of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani of Hamray Pattan.”

“Preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested person is a hybrid terrorist of proscribed organization LeT and was in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on non locals, minorities, security forces and peaceful citizens.”

Accordingly FIR No. 250/2022 has been registered at Police station sopore under relevant sections of law.

On further questioning, he revealed the name of his one more accomplice/hybrid terrorist, Jameel Ahmad Parra son of Habibullah Parra of Tapper Pattan, who too was later arrested alongwith Baramulla police during late hours with further recoveries.

The questioning of the duo is going on and further disclosures as well as recoveries are expected, read the statement further. (Agencies)