Two killed, one injured in road accidents

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 31: A youth lost his life and another sustained critical injuries when their motorcycle slipped into deep gorge at village Dhyari in Ramnagar, while in another road accident, a woman pedestrian was knocked to death by an unidentified vehicle at Malhar National Highway Udhampur.

The two youth, riding motorcycle JK14L-0923, were on way from Ramnagar towards Udhampur when the accident took place.

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According to the police report, Rakesh Kumar alias Bunty, son of Tara Chand, died on the spot, while Deep Kumar (22) son of Mulkh Raj sustained injuries. Both of them are residents of village Kiya, Ramnagar.

Exact cause of the accident was not immediately known. Ramnagar Police have taken cognizance of the accident and registered a case in this connection for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a woman pedestrian was knocked to death by an unidentified vehicle at Malhar National Highway Udhampur.

The deceased has been identified as Darshana Devi, wife of Munsi Ram of Malhar Riti Udhampur, Rehambal Police have register the case FIR and started investigation.