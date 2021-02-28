Two killed, one injured as bus turns turtle in Jammu outskirts

JAMMU : Two scooty riders were killed and one person was injured when a sleeper bus turned turtle on Sidhra-Kunjwani Bye Pass road in city outskirts here on Sunday.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, East, DySP Bikram Kumar here said that the video coach bus turned turtle and fell on scooty riders. “Both the riders have died while one of the occupants is injured, the driver is absconding and the helper is detained by the police,” he said. Including driver, there were only three persons travelling in the bus, said the officer adding that the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

“We have registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the absconding driver,” he said. (AGENCIES)