Two killed in Doda road accident

DODA, Oct 22: Two persons including a driver were killed after a truck they were travelling in met with an accident near Khellani nallah of Doda district on Friday morning.

A truck bearing registration number JK14D-6072 fell into a deep gorge near Khellani nallah at around 5:30 am today, resulting in on spot death of the driver and cleaner.

The members of Ababeel, an NGO alongwith locals reached the spot and retrieved their bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Manohar Singh, son of Kaka Ram of Rahnoo, Udhampur, Sunil Singh, son of Pritam Singh of Rahnoo, Udhampur. (KNO)