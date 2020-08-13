Two killed, as many injured in Kashmir highway accident

SRINAGAR: Two people were killed and as many injured when their car met with an accident on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pampore in south Kashmir district of Pampore on Thursday, official sources said.

They said Thursday noon a car came under a dumper vehicle at Galandar, Pampore, on the highway resulting in the death of two occupants and injuries to two others. The injured identified as Mashooq Ahmad Khanday, a resident of Kulgam and Rafakat Ahmad Chachi, resident of Noorpora, Awantipora have been admitted to a hospital. Police have registered a case and initiated proceedings, they said. (AGENCIES)