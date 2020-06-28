Two killed, 5 injured in Jammu outskirts

JAMMU: Two persons were killed and five injured when an SUV they were travelling in skidded off and met with an accident in Ranbir Singh Pura here on city outskirts.

Police here said that an over-speed SUV (JK02CK 1337) skidded off the road and hit with trees on the opposite side at village Gondla.

“Two persons died on the spot and five got injured and they have been shifted to sub-district hospital,” police added.

Identities are being ascertained, police added. (AGENCIES)