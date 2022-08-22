Jammu, Aug 22: Two women were killed and five other persons injured on Monday when a speeding SUV hit them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu city.
Police sources said a speeding SUV crushed two women to death and injured five persons outside the Jammu railway station this morning.
Police have shifted the injured to hospital and registered a case in the incident.
Other details are awaited. (Agencies)
Two killed, 5 injured as speeding car hits them in Jammu
Jammu, Aug 22: Two women were killed and five other persons injured on Monday when a speeding SUV hit them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu city.