Two JeM militant associates arrested in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, Dec 27: Two militant associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad were arrested in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district , police said on Monday.

They said the two were arrested based on specific information about their movement.

“On specific information about the movements of ANEs (anti-national elements) Pulwama Police with assistance of 44 RR and 182 Bn CRPF arrested two terror associate of proscribed outfit Jaish -i- Mohammad,” a police statement said. “ The two were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists as well as in transporting of arms and ammunition and explosive material for the terrorists in Pulwama.”

The arrested militant associates were identified as Adil Ali and Asif Gulzar- both residents of Pulwama.

“The two were also in touch with JeM commanders and were also providing other logistic support to strengthen terror network,” the statement said.

Police said incriminating material of proscribed outfit JeM was recovered from them.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Litter and investigation has been taken up, police said. (Agencies)