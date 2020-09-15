Two jawans injured in Pulwama encounter; operation continues

SRINAGAR : Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with militants on Tuesday during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint CASO in village Marwal on the bank of river Jhelum in Pulwama in the wee hours today.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area in the village after sealing all exit points, militants hiding there hurled two hand grenades and also resorted to firing.

Two soldiers received splinter injuries, they said, adding that the injured have been admitted to 92 Base hospital in Badami Bagh containment.

However, later firing stopped from militant side, sources said adding house-to-house search was going on when the reports last came.

Security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter, the sources said, adding that the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Two to three militants are reportedly holed up in the area.

Meanwhile, additional security forces have been deployed in the adjoining areas to prevent any law and order problem.

The authorities suspended internet as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours and fake news on social media. (AGENCIES)