SRINAGAR: The Union Government ordered the transfer of two IPS officers from the 2018 batch of AGMUT cadre to Jammu and Kashmir.
Divya D, who was previously posted in Delhi, and Deepika, who was posted in Puducherry UT, will be moving to their new postings in Jammu & Kashmir, reads the order came from the Union Home Ministry.
Two IPS Officers Of AGMUT Cadre Transferred To J&K
