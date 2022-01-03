Two infiltration bids foiled in Arnia, Poonch; intruder killed

Had inputs of 3-4 groups planning to intrude: IG BSF

3 AK rifles, 4 pistols among seizure at Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: Army and BSF today foiled two infiltration attempts on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu region while the BSF recovered large quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics in Samba sector thwarting Pakistani plot to trigger terror acts ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Army tonight observed movement of militants at Bhimber Gali (BG) sector in Poonch district and swiftly acted to thwart the intrusion bid by the armed militants.

“The infiltration attempt has been successfully foiled at 8.30 pm,” a Defence spokesman said, adding a search operation was underway.

A landmine, part of an Anti-infiltration Obstacle System, also exploded during the thwarted intrusion attempt.

There were reports that two militants were injured in the Army action but they managed to escape leaving behind magazines, rounds, Rs 3000 currency and some belonings, which have been seized.

Meanwhile, the BSF today achieved two major successes when it recovered large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics at forward village of Chamliyal in Samba district and gunned down an intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu district thwarting Pakistani Rangers and militants plot to trigger terror strikes in the region ahead of Republic Day.

Recovery of three AK rifles and four pistols besides ammunition was reportedly meant for triggering terror strikes. It was, however, being ascertained whether the consignment was dropped using drones or through some couriers of militants. However, the alert BSF personnel who have been maintaining strict surveillance on the borders despite foggy weather conditions recovered the consignment before the militants or their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for whom the consignment was meant could lay their hands on it.

“Possibility that the consignment has to be used for terror strikes ahead of Republic Day is not ruled out,” sources said.

The BSF had recently strengthened its Winter Management Strategy by deploying more troops along the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts to plug the gaps in view of fog which engulfs the plains in the month of January reducing the visibility.

Recoveries made from Chamliyal forward area of Ramgarh in Samba district include three AK-47 rifles with five magazines, four pistols with seven magazines, 10 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, seven rounds of 9 mm BALL, four rounds of 7.62 mm and five packets of suspected heroin.

“The BSF already had reports that the Pakistani Rangers and militants sitting across could try to either infiltrate or send consignment of arms and narcotics into this side taking advantage of foggy weather conditions along the International Border,” sources said.

IG BSF Jammu Frontiers DK Boora, who rushed to the spot along with other senior officers, told newspersons that deployment of troops and surveillance systems have been “strengthened” along the border with Pakistan amid intelligence inputs of heightened activity at terrorist launch pads on the other side ahead of Republic Day.

The alertness of troops deployed on the border led to the seizure amid heightened terrorist activity on the Pakistani side, Boora said, adding that Pakistan continues to make attempts to push terrorists and smuggle arms and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the Pakistani intruder was shot dead in the early hours today along the IB in Arnia sector of Jammu district when BSF troops resorted to firing following the detection of suspicious movement.

The intruder did not pay any heed to signals to stop and was subsequently shot dead.

The consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics which was seized at Chamliyal was found in a white-coloured sack, which was noticed during patrolling and it had the markings of “Fauji Fertilizers Company Limited” of Pakistan.

“This is the first major seizure along the IB in 2022. The troops who were on patrol seized the bag which had Pakistani marking, leading to the seizure of arms, ammunition and narcotics,” Boora said.

“Commanders and troops were keeping a constant vigil. Around 15 days or so, we started getting inputs… they made two attempts and both of them were thwarted by alert troops,” the BSF officer said.

Congratulating personnel for the two successful operations, Boora said when an intruder was shot dead in Ramgarh sector, the arms smugglers abandoned the bag and fled back.

“Republic Day is coming and there is heightened activity (on the launch pads) across the border. After getting the inputs, we strengthened deployment of troops, surveillance systems and other equipment so that the militants are not successful in their plans,” he said.

Asked whether the arms consignment was to disrupt Republic Day celebrations, the IG BSF said it was not difficult to guess as in the past as well attempts were made to push infiltrators and smuggle arms to disturb important occasions like Republic Day and Independence Day.

“Our analysis is that it (the attempt to smuggle weapons) was in that direction,” he said.

Boora said it was not possible to put out a specific number of terrorists waiting across the border to infiltrate into India.

“We had inputs about three to four groups at different places that were planning to infiltrate taking advantage of foggy conditions. We had made the deployments after taking all aspects into account,” he said.

Boora assured that any attempts from across the border would be successfully deterred and both the incidents highlight the alertness of troops.

On the renewed ceasefire between India and Pakistan that came into effect along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year, he said “the ceasefire is holding well as there is no firing from either side.”

However, he said “ceasefire or no ceasefire, there was not much difference as far as infiltration and smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics were concerned. Such attempts are continuing from the Pakistani side.”

The BSF officer said there has been spurt in smuggling of narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir over the past one year.

“This (smuggling of narcotics) was happening in Punjab and has seen spurt in Jammu as well over the past one year. It shows that narcotics is a tool to keep terrorism alive,” he said.

Boora said the use of drones from across the border to drop weapons is a major challenge and effective steps are on to counter the threat.