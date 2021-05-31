Major tragedy averted; 2 IEDs detected, defused in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Monday averted a major tragedy by detecting and defusing two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in separate places in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

Official sources said that inputs were received that militants were planning to carry out IED attacks in Awantipora in Pulwama. “Acting swiftly, security forces detected an IED in an orchard in village Panzgam in Pulwama on Monday morning,” they said.

“A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately called,” they said, adding that the IED was later defused without causing any damage or loss to life.

Another IED was also detected and defused in Awantipora, Pulwama. “These areas have been cordoned off and investigations have been initiated to identity and nab the militants responsible for planting the IEDs,” they added. (AGENCY)