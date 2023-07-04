Two Himachal Youths Feared Drowned In J&K’s Kathua

JAMMU, Jul 4: Two youths hailing from Himachal Pradesh were feared drowned in Ranjit Sagar dam in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a police official said.

Gagan (20) and Sahil (19), both residents of Sadar Bazar area of Dalhousie, were taking bath when they ventured into the deep waters and went missing around 4.15 pm, he said.

The official said the police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), launched a rescue operation to trace out the youths.