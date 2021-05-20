Police arrests two terrorist associates with six live grenades from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

KUPWARA: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates here at the main market in Kupwara and recovered six live grenades from them, the police said on Thursday.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of anti-national elements, Kupwara Police established a special Naka at main Market Town Kupwara and apprehended the accused.

“During search/checking two persons were found in suspicious condition, on seeing the search party they tried to escape from the spot but were chased and apprehended by the search party,” the police said.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Hajam and Ab Hameed Hajam, both residents of Khawarpara Tangdhar.

A case under section 3/4 of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Kupwara Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (AGENCY)