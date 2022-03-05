Two held after being on the run for 25 years in J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU, March 5: Two people, wanted in two separate cases of rash driving, were arrested on Saturday after a manhunt of 25 years in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, Police said.

Rajit Singh and Amarjeet Singh, both residents of Jammu, were arrested by special teams from their hometown after developing reliable inputs about their whereabouts, a police spokesperson said.

He said Rajit was evading his arrest since 1994 in a case related to death of a person caused by rash and negligent driving not amounting to culpable homicide, while Amarjeet caused grievous injuries to a person due to rash driving in Udhampur district.

A separate warrant was issued by the court of chief judicial magistrate, Udhampur, against Ranjit and Amarjeet on January 4, 1994 and May 24, 1996, respectively, he said. (Agencies)