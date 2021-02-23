Two Employees Attached Over ‘Misuse of Official Position’ in Handwara

SRINAGAR: District Magistrate Kupwara has attached two employees for alleged involvement in ‘misusing of official position and other activities’ in Handwara.

An order in this regard, a number of allegations have been levelled against, Firdous Ahmad Dar, Junior Assistant ADC Office Handwara and Bilal Ahmad Dar, Junior Assistant ZEO Office Langate ‘for misusing of official position and other activities thereby tarnishing the image of government.’

“It is unbecoming of a government employee to misuse his official position and indulge in any activity contradictory to the conduct of Civil Service Rules and deserves disciplinary action as warranted under Civil Service and Conduct Rules”, the order underscores.

Both the officials as such have been attached with the office of Deputy Magistrate till further orders even as Addittional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara asked to conduct an enquiry into the matter and furnish his report within one week for further course of action. .