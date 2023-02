Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 3: Police Headquarters Jammu and Kashmir has ordered transfers and postings of two Deputy Superintendents of Police with immediate effect.

“Vishal Manhas, Deputy SP SKPA Udhampur has been transferred and posted as SDPO Ramnagar while Dr Bhishm Dubey, SDPO Ramnagar has been transferred and posted to IR 1st Battalion as Incharge Bhawan Katra,” said an order issued by Police Headquarters J&K.