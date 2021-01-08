Two drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama

SRINAGAR : Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered cannabis in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, a police spokesman said this afternoon.

He said on a tip off, a police party arrested two drug peddlers and recovered cannabis from their possession in Awantipora in Pulwama district. A case FIR has been recovered in police station Awantipora and further investigation taken up, he said. (UNI)