Two-day ‘Riwaazz’ exhibition by Shikha Chopra & Aman Walia concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: The hot favourite fashion and lifestyle exhibition – ‘Riwaazz’, which catapults Jammu to new high on fashion meter concluded at Zone The Park in Gandhi Nagar, here today.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Spokesperson of BJP Mahila Morcha J&K Ritika Trehan on Saturday. Ritika Trehan, speaking on the conclusion of the exhibition, said that the organizers, Shikha Chopra Soi and Aman Walia, through this exhibition offered a vast array of exquisite products and services under one roof. The presence of talented exhibitors from diverse states added to the richness of the experience, making it a truly unforgettable event, she added.

Ritika further said that Riwaazz is immensely popular premium fashion lifestyle exhibition showcasing a perfect combination of ethnic, tunics, gowns, footwear, purses, fabrics, costumes and jewellery. She said, “A never before collection of ladies and kids in apparel, home decor, artifacts, designer wears, jewellers, bags, footwear potlis, odhnas, light stoles etc. all with wedding special collection was available in Riwaazz exhibition. The entire collection mesmerized the crowd with new presentations and selected collection.”

The exhibition showcased designers from various parts of the country. Right from kurtas, designer wear, western outfits to over long gowns, all done in beautiful hand-dyed and printed fabrics were a steal. Hand embroideries were delicately done so as to give a dream like silhouette. The exhibition was quite different as it catered to garden accessories and a bevy of home décor products too with beautiful garden accessories and pots. ‘Beauty has been taken care of too with beauty enhancing home-made soaps and packs. An attractive range of fashion accessories was displayed.

Addressing media persons during the closing ceremony, Ritika highlighted that such exhibitions turned out to be a solid platform for generating business interests, registering sales, promoting networking and collaboration opportunities for all stakeholders involved.