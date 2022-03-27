Two cops held for taking money from Tulip garden ticket owner

Srinagar, Mar 27: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two policemen and attached a middle rung police officer to the district police lines (DPL) for allegedly taking money from ticket owner of the Tulip Garden in J&K’s Srinagar city.

Rakesh Balwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) told some reporters that two policemen have been arrested and the Station House Officer (SHO) Nishat police station has been attached to DPL Srinagar for allegedly taking money from the ticket owner of Tulip garden.

The arrested policemen have been identified as head constable Sarshad Ahmad and Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad. An amount of 50,000 was also recovered from them which they had taken from the ticket owner of the tulip garden.

“SHO Nishat police station has been attached to DPL Srinagar,” the police said. (Agencies)