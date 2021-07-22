Two children make their shelter on a tree to avoid hot weather in hilly village Bulandpur of Marmat area in Doda district. — Excelsior/Rafi Choudhary

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Two children make their shelter on a tree to avoid hot weather in hilly village Bulandpur of Marmat area in Doda district. — Excelsior/Rafi Choudhary
Two children make their shelter on a tree to avoid hot weather in hilly village Bulandpur of Marmat area in Doda district. — Excelsior/Rafi Choudhary

Two children make their shelter on a tree to avoid hot weather in hilly village Bulandpur of Marmat area in Doda district. — Excelsior/Rafi Choudhary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR