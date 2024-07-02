Two Cabs With Identical Registration Number Seized In Jammu

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, July 2: Two commercial passenger vehicles, bearing same registration number plates, were seized and their drivers detained for questioning here on Tuesday, a police official said.

The two cabs of same colour were seized from the Jammu bus stand area on specific information, he said.

The official said the bus stand police station received a tip off that two identical vehicles with same registration number (JK08D4356) were roaming around the general bus stand.

A police team was rushed to the spot and both the vehicles were seized, he added.

Two drivers, one hailing from Mendhar area of Poonch and another from Kashmir, were detained for questioning and further investigation, the official said, adding the police are seeking details from the Assistant Regional Transport office in Kathua, where the vehicles are registered.