Two BSF personnel injured as Pak violates ceasefire in different sectors in J-K

JAMMU: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured on Saturday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas in different sectors along the Line of Control and the International Border, officials said.

Indian troops retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns along the LoC in Mankote, Mendhar and Khari Karmara sectors in Poonch district and along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, they said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty. (AGENCIES)