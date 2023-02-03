SRINAGAR, Feb 3: Two avalanches hit Gurez and Tulail tehsils of the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said, officials.
However, no damage to property or loss of life was reported.
“Two minor avalanches were observed in Gurez and Tulail tehsil today; no damage to property or loss of life occurred,” said District Collector Bandipora.
Two Avalanches Hit J&K’s Bandipora, No Casualties
