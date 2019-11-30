Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

JAMMU: Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday after an avalanche hit their patrol at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh , a defence spokesperson said.

An Army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche during the early hours of Saturday, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said in a statement.

He said an Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol.

Despite the best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel, however, perished in the avalanche, the officer said. (AGENCIES)