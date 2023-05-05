2 Soldiers Martyred In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K’s Rajouri, Officer Among 4 Injured

Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Rajouri District, Says Officials

JAMMU, May 5: Two Army personnel were martyred and four including an officer were injured after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Friday morning. The incident took place in the Kesari area of Kandi hamlet.

A statement released by Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that security forces, in a joint operation, had cordoned off a group of terrorists in the Kandi area of the Kotranka sub-division and the encounter began around 8 am.

“Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region,” it said.

As the joint teams of forces approached towards the spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering the encounter, the Army said.

The injured have been taken to the Command Hospital in Udhampur. With the operation in progress, further details are awaited.