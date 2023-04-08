Twitter Makes It Hard For Users To Access Substack Links On Its Platform

U.S, Apr 8: The digital newsletter creation platform Substack said it is looking into reports alleging that Twitter embeds and authentication have stopped working on its site, even as users said that Substack links on Twitter were marked as possibly “unsafe.”

Substack helps users start and send digital newsletters to a list of subscribers, either for free or through a paywall.

Twitter and Substack users had raised complaints when they struggled to like or retweet Twitter posts that had Substack links. Others said that they could not add tweets to their Substack newsletters unless they took screenshots.

When clicking on a Substack newsletter link, users were shown a page discouraging them from leaving Twitter, which claimed that the Substack link “may be unsafe.” (Agencies)