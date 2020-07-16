Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, Gates and others hacked in Bitcoin scam

NEW YORK: Several prominent Twitter accounts, including those of former US president Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were hacked apparently to promote a Bitcoin scam in what the microblogging site believes to be a “coordinated social engineering attack.”

The account of former US vice-president Joe Biden, who is the current Democratic Party presidential candidate in the November election, was also hacked.

“We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools,” Twitter’s support team said. (AGENCIES)