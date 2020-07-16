NEW YORK: Several prominent Twitter accounts, including those of former US president Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were hacked apparently to promote a Bitcoin scam in what the microblogging site believes to be a “coordinated social engineering attack.”
The account of former US vice-president Joe Biden, who is the current Democratic Party presidential candidate in the November election, was also hacked.
“We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools,” Twitter’s support team said. (AGENCIES)
Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, Gates and others hacked in Bitcoin scam
NEW YORK: Several prominent Twitter accounts, including those of former US president Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were hacked apparently to promote a Bitcoin scam in what the microblogging site believes to be a “coordinated social engineering attack.”
Editorial
Taking ‘liberties’ with the RTI
Thathri -Kilotran -Soti road