TVS Motor drives in BS VI compliant Apache bike range

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday launched BS VI compliant range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles, priced up to Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycles now come equipped with race graphics, all new LED headlamp, among other features. Apache RTR 200 4V – DC, which is powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder engine, is priced at Rs 1.24 lakh, while Apache RTR 160 4V (disc) is tagged at Rs 1.03 lakh.

Besides, Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) is priced at Rs 99,950. (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The model comes with single-cylinder 159.7 cc powertrain.

The 2020 Apache range now comes with race tuned-fuel injection technology. Besides, Apache RTR 4V motorcycles come equipped with race graphics, all new LED headlamp, among other features.

“The 2020 range of Apache RTR series offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking. This marks the commencement of the transition of our vehicles to the BS-VI norms,” TVS Motor Company Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles Meghashyam Dighole said.

Bookings for the motorcycles begin from Tuesday at the company’s dealerships across the country, he added. (agencies)