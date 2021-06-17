TVS launches iQube electric scooter in Chennai

Chennai, June 17: Two and three-wheeler makers TVS Motor Company today launched its TVS iQube Electric scooter in Chennai.

TVS iQube Electric is a green and connected, fun to ride urban scooter powered by an advanced electric drivetrain and next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.

Speaking at the launch event, Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said TVS iQube Electric was a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.

”After successful response in Bengaluru and Delhi, we are thrilled to bring our electric scooter to Tamil Nadu and are confident to scale great heights”, he said, according to a company release.

TVS iQube Electric will be available in select dealerships across Chennai from today, at an on-road price of Rs 1,15,218 (post FAME II subsidy). (UNI)