Trump will not lift sanctions against Russia if elected: Medvedev

Moscow, Sept 7: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is an “establishment insider” and he will not lift sanctions against Russia if elected, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

“Out of spite for the current administration, Donald Trump has threatened to lift sanctions against Russia. But will he really do it if elected? No, of course not. For all his apparent bravado as an ‘outsider,’ Trump is ultimately an establishment insider. Yes, he is an eccentric narcissist, but he is also a pragmatist,” Medvedev said on Telegram.

As a businessman, Trump understands that sanctions can weaken the dollar’s global dominance. However, this is not enough for him to oppose the anti-Russian stance, Medvedev said.

As for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Medvedev said that she should not bring “any surprises” if elected, adding that she is “inexperienced.”

“Beautiful meaningless speeches and boring ‘correct’ answers to questions will be prepared for her, which she will read off a teleprompter while laughing contagiously,” Medvedev said.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5.

(UNI)