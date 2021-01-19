Trump signs executive order aiming to boost accountability in federal agency rulemaking

Washington, Jan 19: Incumbent US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order aimed at limiting the power of agency officials in making regulatory decisions.

“The President chooses Federal agency heads who exercise executive authority and implement his regulatory agenda. The American people, in electing the President, thereby have a role in choosing the individuals who govern them,” Trump said in his Monday EO, adding that “some agencies have chosen to blur these lines of democratic accountability by allowing career officials to authorize, approve, and serve as the final word on regulations.”

According to the executive order, a lack of accountability is against the principle of the consent of the governed. “This practice transfers the power to set rules governing Americans’ daily lives from the President, acting through his executive subordinates, to officials insulated from the accountability that national elections bring.

This practice undermines the power of the American people to choose who governs them and I am directing steps to end it,” Trump said. Trump’s executive order requires that the head of each federal agency must require that agency rules are signed by a senior appointee and only senior appointees may initiate the rulemaking process and approve a given agency’s regulatory agenda. (AGENCIES)