Trump pledges much more powerful response to any attack by Iran

Washington, Sept 15:Any attack by Iran against the United States will be countered by a much more powerful US attack on Tehran, US President Donald Trump said.

“According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering US Troops, and the death & suffering caused over so many years,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!” the US leader said.

The Politico newspaper reported Sunday citing officials that the Iranian government “is weighing an assassination attempt against the American ambassador to South Africa” to retaliate for US “President Donald Trump’s decision to kill a powerful Iranian general earlier this year.” Tehran has denied the accusations. (agencies)